Tim’s tandem challenge from Long Clawson to Skegness to raise money for Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Games participation

From Long Clawson to Skegness! That’s how far determined fundraiser Tim Birley will be cycling at the weekend, on a tandem, to raise money for his participation in the Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Games.

Tim (25), has Down’s syndrome. He has decided to embark upon this mammoth challenge, with members of his family, to raise £2,000 for the charity Special Olympics East Midlands Equestrian, which is supporting his trip.

He said: “Five-years-ago I started horse riding with the charity Riding for the Disabled Association. They’ve allowed me to compete in lots of events.

“In August, I have the opportunity to compete in my biggest competition yet, the Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Games.

“To be able to attend these games the charity Special Olympics East Midlands Equestrian are going to fund my trip. However, to make this a reality, the other riders and I are hoping to raise enough money to help cover costs.”

“To raise this money I’m taking on Tim’s Tandem Challenge, where I will cycle from Long Clawson to Skegness on a tandem.”

At the games, Tim will be spending six days in Sheffield along with the other riders from East Midlands equestrian team and will compete with his horse, Gypsy-Rose, in both dressage and working trials.

For his fundraiser, Tim will be riding a red, white and blue custom built tandem, made from two old bicycles by his uncle.

To sponsor Tim visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TimothyBirley

Donations can also be left with R & E.L Birleys Garage or in the donation tin at On The Sands Cafe Deli in Long Clawson.

To watch a video of Tim explaning his challenge visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Okv7Gj_MN38 or search YouTube for Tim’s Tandem Challenge.