Shepherds, angels and kings were just some of the stars in the Tiddlywinks Pre-School nativity.

The production was performed to parents inside St Peter’s Church at Tilton on the Hill.

The facility is currently undergoing restoration work but was opened specially for the pre-school to perform.

Proprietor of the Tiddlywinks Pre-School, Nicola Merry-Taylor, said: “The children are all local and range from 18 months to four plus. They learnt songs, dance and actions and had a great time.”