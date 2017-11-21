Three more acts from the Melton borough make the grade in Rotary’s Vale’s Got Talent semi-finals

Sixteen contestants were whittled down to just ten during the second semi-finals of this year’s Vale’s Got Talent contest.

Three acts including singer David Newton and dance groups Sapphire and Fly Dance were selected from the Melton borough at Candleby Lane School, Cotgrave, on Saturday.

David Newton PHOTO: Supplied

They will join fellow Melton borough singer May Perks and fifteen others from districts such as Bingham, West Bridgford and Radcliffe-on-Trent in the final.

The final will be held at Cotgrave Welfare Social Club, on Friday, December 8 at 7pm.

Rotarian David Garment said: “For the Rotary Club of Vale of Belvoir’s Vale’s Got Talent semi-finals, 16 acts put on a spectacular show for an audience of nearly 200.

“The show went on for two hours with a 20-minute break midway through. Every act put on an excellent performance really lighting up the hall, but sadly the judges had to make the difficult decision to select the ten acts which will go through to the final.”

Sapphire PHOTO: Supplied

The eighth annual competition, with a total prize pot of £700 to be shared amongst winners, and a coveted trophy for first place, is being organised by the Rotary Club of the Vale of Belvoir to support Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Dictionary 4 Life project, Vale First Responders, Bingham And District Audio Magazine, Ash Lea School, Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern and the Memory Cafe in Cotgrave.

The nineteen acts in the final include singer Thomas Markwick, The Starlight Street Dance Group, songwriter Eva Rose, musician Charlie Fearon, soloist Moyege Oke, dancers Ria and Safiya, singer Amelia Dennis, dancers Katie Rider and Jess Starling, ukulele player May Perks (Performing Stars Academy, Melton), singer David Newton (Asfordby, The Barbershop Quartet), dance group Fly Dance (Brooksby Melton College), dance group Sapphire (Belvoir Dance Academy), band Superfurniture, dancer Aimee Riddle, dancer Poppy Abbott, guitarist Joe Cheetham, singer Felicity Turner, dance group Ice Castles and singer Stephanie Fleming.