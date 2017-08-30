Thousands of passengers flock to Stapleford Miniature Railway for three-day fundraiser for LOROS

A phenomenally busy three-day event at Stapleford Miniature Railway was enjoyed by thousands of families.

Friends of the Stapleford Miniature Railway held their August bank holiday open weekend for LOROS, which included craft stalls, miniature and full size traction engines, trucks and tractors and three locos in steam from Rudyard Lake Steam Railway in Staffordshire and two from near Southampton.

Miniature steam engine rides through the estate always entertain PHOTO: Tim Williams

Nigel Spencer, press officer for Stapleford Miniature Railway, said: “We had the busiest Saturday we’ve ever experienced and the other two days were just as good.

“The engines were full from 10am, and by 10.30am we had to double the trains.

“We’re limited to four trains out per hour and can carry up to 50 passengers each time.

“There was also some superb vintage vehicles and a terrific classic caravan section.”

Tractors and all things vintage at Stapleford PHOTO: Tim Williams

A total of 3,500 passengers were carried around the 10-and-a-quarter inch gauge track and 3,000 visitors came through the gates. The funds raised for LOROS are yet to be totted up.

Julie Bradshaw with her collection of meths spirit kettles and stoves PHOTO: Tim Williams