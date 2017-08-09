Thorpe Arnold’s R&R Country tombola stall raises £1,000 for air ambulance

An equestrian and country pursuits business has raised £1,000 for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance thanks to a fundraising weekend at its superstore.

Charity representatives joined staff at R&R Country in Thorpe Arnold to host a tombola stall in the foyer.

Over 70 prizes were donated by R&R suppliers including saddles and riding boots.

Wendy Beal, retail manager at the superstore, said: “All our customers are very grateful for the service that the air ambulance offers and several of customers have already been rescued by the crew. In turn, our suppliers were keen to recognise the charity and were extremely generous with their donations.

“I’d personally like to thank all those donated, helped and bought tickets for this great fundraising cause.”