Thief sets car on fire near Great Dalby after stealing it

A thief stole a car and then was believed to have set it on fire deliberately near Great Dalby in the early hours of Sunday.

Firefighters were alerted to the blazing vehicle, which was on Station Road between the village and Ashby Folville.

A crew from Melton fire station attended the incident at 12.05am but they were unable to prevent the car being destroyed.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was believed the fire was started deliberately.

They added: “We received a call from a passer-by about a car fire on the roadway

“On arrival, the incident commander confirmed the car was well alight and the crew used a hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus.

“The vehicle was believed stolen and police were informed.”