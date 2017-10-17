They came, they saw, they conkered! Conker crazy day at Long Clawson

The Vale of Belvoir Conker Championship was another nerve jangling cracking affair on Sunday.

Long Clawson once again hosted the annual tournament which took place on the Pingle play area at the new start time of 2pm.

Liam Balding showing similar style to his grandad Prince Conker Robin Bailey PHOTO: Tim Williams

The competition, which featured two categories, mixed under 14s and open males and females, had its highest entry for years. All were vying for the title of King Conker 2017.

Bryan Lovegrove, one of the organisers, said: “We were very lucky to have a bumper crop of conkers, with many bouts not being able to get a clear winner from a smashed conker.

“After a certain time period the conker judge, Prince Conker (Robin Bailey), would call time and the match would go to sudden death with the best of nine strikes to decide the winner.

“The final between Paul Girdham and Helen Lovegrove was worthy of any final, with Paul Girdham eventually winning with a clear strike that smashed his opponents conker to pieces.”

Paul Girdham and Helen Lovegrove do battle in the adult's final PHOTO: Tim Williams

There was also a team event for the trio who collectively gained the highest places within the afternoon’s competition.

Martin Walker, current chairman of the organising committee, said: “It was a great day for everyone involved and thanks go to all those who helped or came along. Roll on next year!”

Junior finalists Holly Haywood and Ruben Traquair in action PHOTO: Tim Williams

Winners of the junior, adult and team events PHOTO: Tim Williams

People even climbed trees to see Mark Goddard play PHOTO: Tim Williams