The Welby pub in Melton offers Macmillan nurses free weekly meals in May

A Melton pub is offering Macmillan nurses a free meal every Sunday throughout May to thank them for their hard work.

As part of its Macmillan May fundraising drive, the Welby Hungry Horse pub on Nottingham Road is inviting all Macmillan nurses to enjoy free dishes, including sausages and mash and lasagne, from its popular ‘pub faves’ menu.

To claim the meal, Macmillan nurses and professionals simply need to present their identification when placing an order.

Max Noad, general manager at the Welby, said: “Macmillan nurses work tirelessly to support people with cancer, and their care makes such a difference in the local community.

“May is a key month for nurses, both in the UK and internationally, so we decided to mark our Macmillan May fundraising drive and celebrate their hard work.

“We’re proud to support Macmillan and want to reward them, so we hope they take up our offer to enjoy one our pub faves dishes on us every Sunday throughout May!”

The Welby is part of the Hungry Horse chain owned by Greene King.

Since 2012, Greene King team members and guests have raised over £2.9 million through the charity partnership with Macmillan - whether through taking part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, running the London Marathon, or jumping out of planes.

Further information about how to claim the meal can be found by logging on to www.hungryhorse.co.uk/macmillan-nurses