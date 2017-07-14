The Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show 2017 was a record breaker

After 61 years still going strong the organisers of The Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show have said their latest offering was a “record-breaking show.”

Thousands of families from all four corners of Britain enjoyed the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear at Turn Post Farm, Wymeswold, on July 8 and 9.

Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team doing stunts PHOTO: Rob Inglis

“Attendance was up massively on any previous years,” said organising committee member Colin Green.

“It’s the biggest I’ve ever experienced and it was a record-breaking show.

“Without a doubt the crowds and glorious sunshine made the occassion a real success. Last year, the weather made the show a complete wash-out, it was awful. Someone must have been smiling down on us because it was perfect this time.”

Attractions included 40 magnificent traction engines, steam engines driving saw-mills and threshing machines, vintage and classic vehicles on display, fairground rides, a range of stalls, a real ale bar and musical entertainment.

Crowds at the showground PHOTO: Rob Inglis

The Punjab Lancers and their dancing horses performed in the showground arena and the world famous Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team, better known as the ‘White Helmets’ showed off their daredevil skills for the very last time.

They’ve decided to disband agter 80 years entertaining the public all over the world.

Colin said: “The White Helmets didn’t let anyone down, they were breathtaking. They jumped through fire and did many pyramid shaped formations.”

The organising committee will be meeting at the end of the month to discuss which local and national charities they’re going to donate to. Colin said that they’d definitely have a hard job trying to top this year and that planning would need to be thought through properly.