Tesco staff from Melton to walk 25km to raise money for charities

Three colleagues from Melton’s Tesco superstore are walking from South Wigston to Loughborough as part of the Great Tesco Walk (a relay walk from Lands’ End to John O’Groats).

Colette Andrews, Evie Clark and Stephen Allsopp, who work at the supermarket, in Thorpe Road, plan to complete the 25 kilometre trek on Saturday, to raise money for Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation.

Stephen Allsopp PHOTO: Supplied

Evie said: “There are a round 4.2 million people in the UK who have Type 2 diabetes, and an estimated seven million living with heart and circulatory disease, including some of family members. These can be serious life-threatening conditions.

“We’d be very grateful if you are able to sponsor us to help us on our way, and raise some money for these worthy charities.”

The trio are hoping to raise £200 each. To sponsor them visit their JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evie-clark1