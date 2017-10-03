Tesco boss from Melton walks through the night for charity

A supermarket boss endured a sleepless night recently, as he joined Cancer Research UK’s half marathon ‘Shine’ night walk in London.

Michael Veneziale, manager of Melton’s Tesco superstore in Thorpe Road, embarked on the trek around the streets of the capital as both a personal challenge and to raise money for charity.

He said: “I’ve managed to raise £300 so far, but there is still time to donate.”

Michael’s fundraising page is https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/michaels-fundraising-page-59