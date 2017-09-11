Tenth Harby Country Show draws big crowds despite the weather being a hindrance

A popular two-day event celebrating farming life in the Vale of Belvoir was well attended despite the inclement weather.

The tenth annual Harby Country Show was staged at Canal Farm in Harby on Saturday and Sunday.

The Oakley Foot Beagles enjoyed their day out PHOTO: Tim Williams

It was organised by the Vale of Belvoir Machinery Group and included vintage tractors, classic cars and motorbikes, a horticultural show, village dog show and children’s games and attractions.

Treasurer for the group, Liz Hollingshead, said: “Nothing was cancelled despite the heavy downpours. In the main ring the major attractions were The Dancing Does (tractors), a timber display by Suffolk Punch horses and Hawks Of Steele (birds of prey).

“Other highlights included willow weaving, farriers, stone carvers, the air ambulance landing and a visit from representatives of The Grantham Canal Society.

“It’s a good little show which supports local charities. I haven’t got a figure yet of how much has been raised.

Crowds enjoy the various activities on show in the arena PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Overall, we were very pleased with how it all went and hope everyone enjoyed themselves.”

The fine sight of tractors dancing in the arena to Abba music PHOTO: Tim Williams

Horseshoes made in the traditional way by farrier Richard Spence from Hose PHOTO: Tim Williams