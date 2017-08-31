Tea room visitors admire vintage cars on scorching hot day at Scalford

A fabulous turnout of vehicles in all shapes and sizes were present at the Old Brickyard Tea Garden on Sunday.

The venue hosted a vintage car and bike meet which also featured a wonderful array of talented arts and crafts people selling their items.

Tea room owner Anna Stasinska said: “I’d like to thank everyone for making it such a wonderful vintage day - we couldn’t have done it without you.

“Unfortunately we wont know how much money we’ve raised for Hope Against Cancer as the charity are very short of volunteers, so the boxes have to be collected and counted.”