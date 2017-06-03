Tea plea to Melton residents, host a party for Marie Curie

A leading care charity is calling on Melton Borough residents to host a fundraising Blooming Great Tea Party.

From June 23-25 Marie Curie is encouragingpeople to get together with friends, family or colleagues to host a tea party, bake sale or special tea break to raise funds for the charity.

The money raised will help Marie Curie provide vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

Sophie Wallace, community fundraiser for Marie Curie in Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “Holding a Blooming Great Tea Party really is a piece of cake. Just pick a date, send out some invites and simply raise a cuppa between June 23-25.

“You can choose to make everything yourself or pop to the shops for some tasty treats, as long as you price each slice or put a donation box by the front door you’ll be sure to raise funds to help Marie Curie support people when they need it most.”

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading charity for people with any terminal illness. The charity helps people living with a terminal illness and their families make the most of the time they have together by delivering expert hands-on care, emotional support, research and guidance. Marie Curie employs more than 2,700 nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals, and with its nine hospices around the UK, is the largest provider of hospice beds outside the NHS.

Last year, the Blooming Great Tea Party raised over £500,000 to help Marie Curie be there when it matters most.

To find out more and receive your free fundraising pack, call 0800 716 146 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty.

If you’re having a Blooming Great Tea Party why not let us know? Email your details/pictures to john.mason@jpress.co.uk