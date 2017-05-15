Talented Melton theatre student,15, a finalist at the Lord Lieutenant Awards

A talented theatre student from Melton has been recognised at a Leicestershire County Council awards ceremony.

Promising arts performer Lucas Ward (15), of John Ferneley College, was among the young achievers who were recognised at the recent event hosted by the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Jennifer, Lady Gretton.

Lucas was a finalist in the awards’ Young Artist of the Year category and was presented with a £100 in Highcross vouchers.

His mum Maria Ward said: “I nominated Lucas for the award simply to thank him for all his hard work and modesty. Professional rehearsals are punishing but he has never made it difficult for us to get him to school which he loves. He’s a Grade 6 pianist and also studying tap, theatre craft, ballet and musical theatre singing, He is committed to everything he does.

“He began treading the boards when he was eight with the New Youth Theatre and was in his first professional touring production by 2010 in The King and I with Janie Dee at both Curve Theatre and Nottingham’s Theatre Royal. He has since been in a further seven professional productions such as Gypsy, The Sound of Music and, last year, Oliver, cast by West End guru Jo Hawes and working closely with the likes of Caroline O’Connor and Laura Pitt-Pulford.

Lucas was accompanied by his mum and dad - Philip and Maria Ward - his grandmother Mrs Marian Sutton, and grandfather Angelo Grillo. As his nomination citation was read out, photographs and showreel were shown of him performing.

The fifteen-year-old said: “I still can’t believe I was involved in it all because I perform and go to school with hundreds of kids my age who could have been there instead of me. But it was great to fly the flag for Melton!”