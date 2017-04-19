Supermarket plans memorial tribute to Melton’s much-loved ‘Sainsbury’s cat’

Staff at a Melton supermarket are planning to put up a memorial tribute to a cat which used to visit every day.

News of eight-year-old Meg’s death prompted a multitude of social media posts from customers of Sainsbury’s in Nottingham Road.

And the company is now considering how it can keep the popular cat’s memory alive in the store.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said staff at the Melton store were planning on commemorating Meg in some way and were working through some ideas at the moment.

Store manager Paul Spence said: “We will miss Meg’s daily visits to the store and send our condolences to her owners.”

Readers inundated the Melton Times Facebook page with messages and photos they had taken of Meg at the store after we reported the cat’s death - she was found by owner Carole Griffin close to their Stirling Road home.

Jan Box posted: “I asked if they would put something up on the wall in her memory. The store must be the only one which has had such a special and constant visitor. So sad.”

Kirsty Jordan posted: “She put a smile on everyone’s faces snoozing away on the wheelchairs.”

Shelly Shand wrote: “Sainsbury’s just isn’t the same without seeing Meg now.”

Nicky Wickham wrote: “Always looked out for her, sad she will not be there anymore.”