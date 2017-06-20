Summer fete sizzler at Melton care home

More than 300 local residents basked in glorious sunshine at a Melton care home’s summer fete as part of National Care Home Open Day last weekend.

The event at The Amwell, a residential, nursing, dementia and respite care home in Asfordby Road which opened in February, joined thousands of other care homes taking part in the UK-wide initiative.

Stalls at The Amwell summer fete PHOTO: SCS PR/The Amwell/John Robertson

The idea behind National Care Home Open Day was to encourage local people to visit care homes in the community and work together to build long lasting relationships.

The fete was held in The Amwell’s beautiful gardens with local craft and food stalls, a charity tombola, barbecue, ice cream van, face painting, garden games and the loan of a local fire engine from the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service. The Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes, a charity run by volunteers, and community support officers from the Leicestershire Police were also in attendance.

The Amwell care home manager, Chris Batty, said: “National Care Home Open Day is all about connecting people and we very much enjoyed celebrating this at The Amwell. It’s important to show people that care homes in every community are filled with some truly remarkable characters and run by special people who really do care.

“The Amwell has already built a fabulous rapport with the local community in Melton so it was great to see so many familiar faces and new ones too. It was fabulous fun on what was the hottest day of the year!”

For more information about The Amwell call Lucy Fraser on (01664) 882525, email info@theamwellcare.com or visit www.theamwellcare.com