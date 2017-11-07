Successful grand opening for Brooksby Melton College Learning Cafe

A group of skills for working life students from Brooksby Melton College (BMC) hosted a successful grand opening of their new Learning Cafe last week, welcoming a group of sixth form students from Birch Wood School to enjoy their first service.

The Learning Cafe, which is based at BMC’s Rural Catering Centre in Melton, will open to the general public every Monday during term time from 10.30am to 12noon, serving a selection of drinks and cakes.

At the grand opening, workers took orders, conveyed the orders to the kitchen, served the food and drink, and cleared away empty plates.

The learners who’re running the weekly Learning Cafe all study skills for working life qualifications at BMC, which aim to equip students with a range of essential life skills such as literacy, numeracy, cooking, health and safety, and getting ready for work.

Sophie Garfoot, BMC student and Special Olympics gold medallist in basketball, said: “I chose to come to BMC because my old college was closing and I wanted to carry on learning, so I decided to look for a new college. I decided on BMC because the staff were really friendly and treated me like an adult.

“I really enjoyed meeting the students from Birch Wood and serving them.”