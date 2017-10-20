Storm Brian: UK braces itself for ‘weather bomb’ this weekend

The UK is bracing itself for a weekend of heavy rain and winds as Storm Brian hits the UK.

The second named storm of the year, caused by a “weather bomb” of low pressure in the Atlantic, will bring gusts of between 50mph (80kph) and 70mph (113kph).

The south of England is predicted to be the worst-affected with severe waves on the coast.

However, a yellow warning is in place which extends as far north as west coast of Cumbria and Lancashire, meaning Northern Ireland, already battered by the wake of Ophelia, may again see more wind.

The Met Office said: “The worst risk areas are along the south coast and the west coast, but even heading as far north as north-west England, such as the west coast of Cumbria and Lancashire, which are now in the yellow warning area.”