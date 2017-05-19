Storehouse receives High Sheriff of Leicestershire award for providing “outstanding service to the people of Melton”

Melton’s Storehouse food bank at the Fox Inn has been granted a prestigious award by the High Sheriff of Leicestershire following a recent visit.

It came as a huge surprise to Caroline Webb, Storehouse coordinator and Eluned Owen, pastor of Melton Vineyard Church - which runs the charity with the support of Churches Together in Melton- when the High Sheriff Professor Surinder Sharmer invited the pair to an awards ceremony at Leicester Town Hall on Thursday, April 13.

Professor Sharmer, who has since handed over the role of High Sheriff to Tim Maxted, met the pair during a visit to Melton.

The High Sheriff visited the town in August to talk to both Storehouse volunteers and those using the service, and to see how the project works.

Following the visit Storehouse received an email, sent on behalf of the High Sheriff of Leicestershire, informing them he wished to grant the charity an award for “outstanding service to the people of Melton.”

Caroline said: “It all came as a big surprise. When the High Sheriff came to see us, he said he was impressed by the commitment of volunteers.”

Storehouse offers food, clothing, bedding, baby equipment and other household items to those living in the borough of Melton who have been referred by one of the local agencies.

It also offers advice and support to anyone in need and is open three times a week, providing hot drinks and snacks on Monday and Wednesday mornings and a soup and bread lunch on Friday afternoons.

Caroline added: “We’d like to say thank you to everyone who gives so generously to Storehouse, especially in this time where people are struggling so much with the change in welfare system. The work that we do wouldn’t be possible without the food, clothing and monetary donations that people give us, particularly Melton Aurora Rotary Club who support us so generously and faithfully.

“If anyone wants to give to Storehouse they can donate food in the donation baskets at Sainsbury’s or Morrisons. Alternatively, if people wish to volunteer at Storehouse they can come and visit us at the Fox Inn on Leicester Street.”