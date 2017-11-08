Stathern Women’s Institute’s 59ers lunch serves 50

Have your say

A 59ers lunch at Stathern War Memorial Institute was enjoyed by 50 villagers.

Members of Stathern Women’s Institute cooked and served up a homemade three course meal for guests last month.

Bridget Green, a representative of Stathern Women’s Institute, said: “The event was a great opportunity for local residents to have a catch up and enjoy a fabulous dinner.

“The menu was smoked salmon belinis to start, with a welcome drink, followed by either beef bourginon, coq au vin, beef stroganoff or a vegetarian option served with roast potatoes carrots and broccoli.

“Dessert was a sweet trolley with trifles, two flavoured cheesecakes, fruit pavlova or cheese and biscuits.”

Stathern Parish Council kindly sponsored the event with a cash sum of £200, which was used to purchase the ingredients.

Other donations were received from Belvoir Fruit Farms, Brewster’s Brewery and Harby Cheese Dairy.

Stathern Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of the month, in The Plough Inn, at 8pm. They have an interesting and varied programme for 2018 including talks from a beekeeper, a magistrate from Mansfield along with a visit to Hanwell Wine Estate in Kinoulton.

For more information about meetings email karenmathias@btinternet.com

The group have also organised a tapas and live music night this Saturday. The Belvoir Academy will be playing music through the decades. Tickets for the evening are £15 and available from Bridget on 07570 813212, or David Cox Butchers in Stathern.