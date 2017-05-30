Stathern tea room volunteer conquers London to Brighton charity trek for a third time

Another year gone by, another fundraising walk smashed! Richard Smailes has trekked from London to Brighton for a good cause.

The 53-year-old tearoom volunteer at Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern has raised a magnificent £350 for the charity he holds so dear to his heart.

The Kinoulton dad said: “This is the third time I’ve done the 100 kilometre trek and it was just as good as the other two. I started at 9am on Saturday morning from Old Deer Park in Richmond, London. The route took me along the Thames, passing some of the most expensive houses I’ve ever seen.

“The walk continued under the M25, through Surrey and Sussex before climbing over the South Downs and on to Brighton. People cheered from their front gardens as I passed, offering essentials such as water, toilet facilities and, most welcome, naan bread dipped in curry!

“One of the most enjoyable aspects of the trek was chatting to other walkers along the route. Some conversations lasted seconds whereas others lasted hours. The thing that we all had in common was that they we were all doing it for charity.

“My aches and pains are beginning to fade away, but the sense of achievement will stay with me for a very long time.”