Stathern’s Wobbly Walkers raise £13,700 by power walking through the night for Breast Cancer Research

A team of fourteen ladies from Stathern donned decorated bras and power walked through the night to raise just shy of £14,000 for Breast Cancer Research.

The Wobbly Walkers, a group of 14 fearless friends, took on the 26.2-mile London MoonWalk challenge on Saturday night (May 13) until the early hours of Sunday morning (May 14).

One of the members, Clare Allen, said: “Seeing the progress that we all made over weeks of training was awesome, for some of us the emotional challenge was sometimes far bigger than our famous training climb up Tofts Hill.

“We laughed, talked, sang, cried, felt faint, felt sick, suffered from dizziness, sore feet, knees, hips and the tiredness...oh my Lordy. It really is disorientating and nauseating to walk, at pace, in dimly lit streets, with flashing street lights and stinky exhaust fumes.

“Every single one of us, at least once, felt like we couldn’t go on and wouldn’t finish. But we kept going and we have raised a fantastic £13,700 for Breast Cancer Research.

“We’re completely overwhelmed by how much we have raised. People have been so generous and supportive and we would all like to says a big thank you to everyone who donated to help us to bust cancer’s butt.”