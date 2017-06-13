Stapleford Miniature Railway’s models and miniatures weekend attracts plenty of passengers and keeps on growing

People of all ages enjoyed seeing models and miniatures at Stapleford Miniature Railway’s first open weekend of the year.

The public event, held in the grounds of Stapleford Park, allowed families to ride on the magnificent ten-and-a-quarter inch gauge miniature railway on Saturday and Sunday, as well as enjoying other attractions.

The miniature railway chugs its way past the main house of Stapleford Park PHOTO: Tim Williams

Nigel Spencer, Friends of the Stapleford Miniature Railway’s, press officer, said: “Saturday was steady due to the poor weather forecast putting people off, however, Sunday made up for it. Over 1,400 passengers were carried across the two days.

“We’ve only organised the June event for the last two years so, we’re slowly building up.

“Our bigger event is the three-day August bank holiday steam rally which will take up two fields. It will include two more visiting locomotives from Eastleigh, one being a scale model of the A4 Sir Nigel Gresley that was last at Stapleford in the late 90s, and the other being the Lord Nelson.”

Friends of the Stapleford Miniature Railway events support LOROS, and have done since the railway was restored and reopened in 1995. For more information visit www.fsmr.org.uk

Classic tractors, cars and bikes are all part of the day PHOTO: Tim Williams

Phil and Heather Weston take their bassett hounds Fred and Molly for a spin round the estate PHOTO: Tim Williams