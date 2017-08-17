Springfield Circle Friendship Group meet for afternoon tea at Nice Pie Old Dalby

Have your say

Members of Melton’s Springfield Circle Friendship Group took a trip out to Nice Pie at Old Dalby.

The group travelled in a Voluntary Action mini bus and enjoyed afternoon tea.

Founder Linda Peters said: “We had a lovely time, Phil and Karen made us feel very welcome.”

Springfield Circle Friendship Group are open to new members. They meet every Wednesday at 2pm, in the town’s Springfield Community Centre, first right off Welby Lane.