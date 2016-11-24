Spotacular! Melton Borough Primary Schools fundraise for Children in Need 2016

Primary schools across the Melton Borough have been busy fund-raising once again for this year’s Children in Need.

Various schools helped to raise money for the annual event by taking part in the ‘Big Spotacular.’

Children at Redmile wore spots to school and brought along a special spotty soft toy. They raised �140 PHOTO: Supplied

The spotacular programme invited schools across the country to do something ‘spotty’ in exchange for a donation to BBC Children in Need.

Whether it be a sponsored spotty challenge, selling cakes or wearing their spots to school in a non-uniform day, pupils across the borough participated.

Nationally Children in Need 2016 has raised a record £46.6 million.

Gaddesby Primary School year six charity officers organised a school non-uniform day and dance-a-thon. A total of �536.35 was raised PHOTO: Supplied

St Francis Catholic Primary School held an 'own clothes' day and raised �235. 41 for BBC Children in Need PHOTO: Supplied

Students at MV16 held a six-a-side football tournament, talent contest, sold cakes and wore fancy dress. One of the college's PE teachers, Mr Sorby, also ran a gruelling 22.5miles to work. In total �883.91 was raised PHOTO: Supplied

Old Dalby Primary Scool pupils raised �256.78 by wearing pyjamas to school, making penny trails and penny Pudseys, and by selling cakes and books at lunch time PHOTO: Supplied

The children and staff of St Marys Primary School raised an incredible �450 for Children in Need by selling delicious home-baked cakes and holding a non-school uniform day. Everyone contributed �1 to wear spotty themed dress PHOTO: Supplied

Great Dalby Primary School children wore something spotty, sold cakes and ran a guess the number of spots in the jar competition. They raised approximately �260 PHOTO: Supplied

Buckminster Primary School council organised a cake sale and reception children put coppers on Pudsey PHOTO: Supplied

November was Children in Need month at John Ferneley College. Students simulated walking Mount Everest on the treadmill whilst staff spent every lunchtime on the exercise bike and rowing machine. Pupils also held a cake sale, non-uniform day and had a LIPSYNC battle in the college auditorium. On November 18, the college held a staff versus students basketball match PHOTO: Tim Williams