Spotacular! Melton Borough Primary Schools fundraise for Children in Need 2016

Primary schools across the Melton Borough have been busy fund-raising once again for this year’s Children in Need.
Various schools helped to raise money for the annual event by taking part in the ‘Big Spotacular.’
The spotacular programme invited schools across the country to do something ‘spotty’ in exchange for a donation to BBC Children in Need.
Whether it be a sponsored spotty challenge, selling cakes or wearing their spots to school in a non-uniform day, pupils across the borough participated.
Nationally Children in Need 2016 has raised a record £46.6 million.
