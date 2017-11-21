Splendid stalls prove popular at Long Clawson Food and Gift Fayre

Have your say

There wasn’t one exhibit that didn’t prove to be popular at this year’s Long Clawson Food and Gift Fayre according to organisers.

Thirty-two stall holders offered early festive gifts to browsers at Long Clawson Village Hall, on Saturday.

Guest of honour Tim Birley with mum Susanne PHOTO: Tim Williams

Despite most visitors coming from the Vale villages and not Melton, because of the ChocFest, the event still had around 400 people attend.

One of the organisers Sally-Ann Shouler said: “We had some fantastic stall holders selling a wonderful mixture of food, drink and crafts.

“The event was well supported by the village hall committee and church members who put 101 per cent heart and soul into it.

“Villagers also helped out by drawing the raffle, sitting on the entrance gate, washing up and serving teas.”

Melton Cheeseboard's Tim Brown with a selection of local food and drink PHOTO: Tim Williams

Confirmed marketeers this year included; The Melton Cheeseboard, Belvoir Brewery, Botterill Free Range Birds, Phoenix Crafts, Collars by Tilly, With...Chocolate, Dobson’s Delhi, Brunts Nursery, Utterly Pottery, Riverford Organics, Bowering Butchers, Lizzie’s Barkery, Lings Lane Larder, All About Deserts, Phoenix Gifts and Cards, On The Sands Deli, The Fairtrading Post, Utterly Pottery and Hambleton Bakery.

Tim Birley, Long Clawson’s very own gold medalist at the Special Olympics National Summer Games was guest of honour and opened the fayre.

He showed off his prize which he proudly won with the East Midlands equestrian team in the ‘Working Trial’ competition in September.

Organisers presented him with a congratulatory mug which had a picture of him on it with his medal.

The Bailey-Cowen family Belinda, Jon and Amelia with their Forever Living Aloa Vera products PHOTO: Tim Williams

The handful of children who were present on the day took part in a small prize hunt, with a further highlight being a silent bid auction on a Leicester Tigers shirt, which raised £101.

The fayre raised approximately £3,000 which will be split between St Remigius Church and Long Clawson Village Hall.

David Otter braves the cold outside at Robert Bowring's meat stall PHOTO: Tim Williams

Jean Mawer with her decorative Christmas cakes made from locally donated ingredients PHOTO: Tim Williams

Speciality bread was on offer from Hableton Bakery's Roger Green PHOTO: Tim Williams