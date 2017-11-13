Somerby plants legacy tree backing Charter for Trees, Woods and People

On a bright autumn afternoon, residents of the Parish of Somerby were invited to “witness history take root” with pupils from Somerby Primary School and the representatives of The Woodland Trust.

To celebrate the national launch of the Charter for Trees, Woods and People which took place at Lincoln Castle on November 6, villagers and pupils congregated on the school playing field to plant a cherry tree and bury a time capsule.

Village Amanda Howe said: “As part of the event, we were privileged to host a peloton of VIP cyclists who were travelling between the Ankerwycke Yew in Runnymede near Windsor and Lincoln Castle.

“The Ankerwyke Yew is believed to be between 1,400 and 2,500 years old, and Lincoln Castle is the site where a Charter of the Forest was originally signed 800 years ago.

“The cyclists, who represented the charity Fund4trees (www.fund4trees.org.uk) and included writer and broadcaster Rob Penn, cycled from Milton Keynes, stopping off en route to their overnight stopover in Melton. They presented a copy of the charter to the school and made sure all present understood the importance of trees in our environment.”

Other activities on the day included the opportunity to make attractive hazel “flowwers” using a traditional shaving horse, organised by Peter Wood of Greenwood Days, based in Staunton Harold, as well as sampling homemade refreshments.

Amanda added: “Thanks go to Matt Larsen-Dawe of The Woodland Trust and Somerby resident Chris Fisher, for coordinating the Somerby Charter Branch and organising such a fun afternoon.”