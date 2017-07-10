SNC-Lavalin’s graduates win railway challenge again at Stapleford Miniature Railway, near Melton

Brainy university students competed to make the best small-scale locomotives at a Railway Challenge event held at Stapleford Miniature Railway, near Melton.

The inaugural Institution of Mechanical Engineers Railway Challenge competition, held from June 30 to July 2, saw 11 teams compete to design and manufacture the best, most innovative, efficient and quietest small-scale locomotive.

A central part of the competition was the energy storage and energy efficiency challenges. These are two big issues currently being faced by manufacturers and so solving these challenges was could mean that these young engineers could help to revolutionise our modern railways.

Other track based challenges included traction, ride comfort, noise and maintainability.

A group of nine graduate engineers from SNC-Lavalin Rail and Transit’s Derby office won the Railway Challenge and retained their crown from 2016.

The other teams which took part were University of Birmingham and AEGIS Engineering Systems, University of Huddersfield, University of Sheffield, Transport for London, University of Southampton and Siemens Mobility, University of Warwick, Alstom UK and Ireland, FH Aachen University of Applied Sciences, Bombardier Transportation and University of Derby and Brunel University.