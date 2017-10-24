Shoebox appeal to help families again

Have your say

Disadvantaged Melton families will once again benefit from shoeboxes filled with donated items this year.

More than 200 were handed out last year through the annual scheme run by the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray.

People are asked to fill a shoebox with non-perishable goods suitable for children and their families.

Shoeboxes can be collected from either the NFU offices, on the corner of Asfordby Road and Quorn Avenue, or The Computer Shop, in the Market Place.

They must be returned to either of the above places by Saturday, November 4.