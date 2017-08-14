Shiver me timbers! What a week for children at Melton Mowbray Team Parish’s pirate themed holiday club

Yo, ho, ho! It was fun all the way at this year’s Melton Mowbray Team Parish holiday club (August 7 to 11).

More than 60 children, ranging in age from five to 11 years, set sail with a motley crew of leaders and helpers for some ‘Pirate Adventures’ in St Mary’s Primary School in Brampton Road.

Pirates on deck PHOTO: Supplied

The children were split into crews and were given one of six beard colours black, yellow, red, blue, green and orange.

They learnt how to speak like a pirate with Dastardly Dave, they enjoyed games inside and outside, there was teaching in the Crow’s Nest, a visit from Sammy the Seagull, pirate jokes and a quiz, with the winners choosing a leader to walk the plank each day.

A theme song was written by Bosun Brian, while other leading characters included Land-Lubber Leanne, Captain Catriona, Tuna-Toed Tim, Mary the Mate and Crabsticks Kevin!

At the end of the week, a special holiday club was held in the school on Sunday, when the children were able to show their parents and relatives what they’d been up to.

Pirate leaders and helpers PHOTO: Supplied

If you couldn’t get along to this year’s holiday club, the Saturday, October 14 activities morning organised by St Mary’s Church will have the theme of ‘Pirates.’

The activities morning on Saturday, September 9, from 10.30am until 12noon in Melton Borough Council offices in Parkside, will have the theme of ‘Scarecrows.’ There will be fun and games for everyone and anyone dressed as a scarecrow will get a prize.