Children from Class 3 at Wymondham, St Peter’s Primary School have recorded a class poem as part of ‘The Living Mill’ project.

Jim Grevatte and Alex Wright (film maker) visited the school to tape the children reading ‘Broken Hearted,’ which they penned last term.

The special recording will be used in the new interpretation centre at Wymondham Windmill and will play whilst a slide show about the windmill runs in the background.