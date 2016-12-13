Santas run in Melton Country Park for a good Claus

Another 250 runners and 47 children took part in the Rotary Club of Melton’s seventh annual Santa fun run.

Participants dressed in Santa suits, dashed around Melton Country Park and helped raise over £6,000.

The cutest elf Huey Merrison with proud mum Lora PHOTO: Tim Williams

Entrants were challenged to complete a 5km run or a 1.6km circuit, raising money for their chosen charities in the process.

Some of the beneficiary good causes this year include Asfordby Amateurs Football Club, Rainbows, FOSS, British Heart Foundation, Stroke Awareness, Marie Curie, McIntyre, Make A Wish Foundation, Dogs Trust, Dogs Adoption Society, Leicestershire Life Education, Retired Priests Society, Melton Tally Ho Band, Diabetes UK, Macmillan, Cancer Research, Dove Cottage Day Hospice, Sue Ryder Hospice, LOROS, Just You, VICTA, Camps International Borneo Appeal, Adoption Society, Forever Stars, Breast Cancer Care, Lodge Trust, Cervical Cancer Trust and Melton Project Short Breaks.

Julia Hinde, one of the fun run organisers, said: “Well done Melton another great run this year and the sun was shining.

“Everyone had a wonderful time and we even attracted teams as far away from Dorset which was fab.

Top dressed dogs on the day were Bongo and Dougal with owners Gemma King and Dan Broad PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Our grateful thanks to all who took part for fun and whose registration goes towards our Rotary charities.”

The first man across the line in the 5km race was Mal Smith (19mins 47secs) followed by Christie Jones (20mins 6secs). The first woman was Lucy Rathbone (20mins 48secs) followed by Katie Doo (22mins 15secs) and Suzanne Rathbone with (23mins 54secs).

The first person across the line in the 1.6km race was Oliver Howley (15mins 36secs) followed by Lucy Howley (16mins) and Theia Gibbs (17mins 18secs).

As the Santas registered the Mayor John Wright and his consort judged the Best Dressed Dog competition with competitors Angus with Lianne, Mable with Erin, Loki with the Horrell family, Barnie with Noreen, Reiko with Denise Dougie with Dan, Bongo with Gemma and Lexi with John all receiving prizes of doggie stockings and treat bags sponsored by Pets At Home.

The Asfordby Amateurs inclusive footballers line up in their Santa suits PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Cutest Kid competition included Huey Merrison as an elf and Poppy as Mrs Clause. Both received prizes from Mars Foods.

Julia added: “With Radio 103 The Eye playing Christmas tunes for the warm up by Suzanne Rathbone, runners did their stretches so they could produce their best efforts.

“As runners came over the line to receive their medals they were also given refreshments donated by Tesco and confectionary from Mars Foods.

“Thank you again to all our sponsors, Melton Borough Council for use of the park, the park cafe, Suzanne Rathbone our Healthy Elf and all other supporters this year.”

Time for the warm-up before the start PHOTO: Tim Williams

Photos are available via the Rotary Club’s website www.meltonsantafunrun.co.uk

Next year’s event is set to be held on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

Three, two, one, go! The seventh Melton Rotary Club Santa Run gets under way PHOTO: Tim Williams