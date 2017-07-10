Samworth Brothers Charity Challenge hits £1.9m total after ten years of Melton teams entering

Participants in the gruelling Samworth Brothers Charity Challenge have now helped raise more than £1.9million after the tenth annual event was completed on July 4.

The 2017 effort, which involved over 100 teams in the Lake District, generated £385,000 on its own.

Squads were challenged to do a day-long mountain walk, bike ride and canoe race.

Proceeds raised by teams from Samworth Brothers Melton sites will go to Epilepsy Society, LOROS, MOVE, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, Cancer Research UK and The Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

Paul Davey, Samworth Brothers Group executive director, said: “We’re extremely pleased with the result. The fund raising efforts of all the competitors was outstanding.

“The challenge was also supported by a great team of fantastic volunteers over the two weekends from across the Samworth Brothers businesses. It’s a great effort, particularly to mark our tenth anniversary.”

Paul Buxton, who took part in the challenge in Melton Foods’ ‘The Mowbray Wanderers’ team, said: “The team and I really enjoyed the challenge of mountain biking, trekking up towards Skiddaw mountain and finishing with three hours of canoeing on Derwentwater.

“It was a long hard day, but we had beautiful weather and raised a lot of money for charity which is what it was all about.”

Other national charities such as Diabetes UK, Help for Heroes, Macmillan Cancer Support, the Motor Neurone Association and Muscular Dystrophy UK were also supported by other Samworth teams.