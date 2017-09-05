Sainsbury’s colleagues from Melton join thousands at Leicester Pride event

Two team leaders from Sainsbury’s in Melton met up with colleagues from other regional stores to march at Leicester Pride on Saturday.

Kimberly Newman and Jodie Coleman showed their support for the event by joining the vibrant parade which goes through the city centre.

Marching through Leicester PHOTO: Supplied

Kimberly said: “We had a wonderful day supporting the LGBT community and meeting lots of wonderful people in an amazing atmosphere.

“As Sainsbury’s is a big supporter of equality and diversity, it means a lot to us to show our support at these types of events.”