Sadness after the death of Melton’s ‘Sainsbury’s cat’

Customers of a Melton supermarket are in mourning after the sudden death of a cat which used to visit the store every day for years.

Meg, who was eight, was found dead by her owner, Carole Griffin, close to her home in Stirling Road.

She was known by many people in the town as ‘the Sainsbury’s cat’ because she always seemed to be wandering around the Nottingham Road store or sitting in the baby chair.

Carole, who with husband David, has had Meg for three years after taking her in.

She said: “We are absolutely gutted because Meg was a star.

“She was fantastic and she had real character.

“People have been coming up to us ever since saying they are so sorry about Meg.”

When daughter Mandy posted on Facebook that Meg had died she had responses from hundreds of people, many of them sending their condolences.

Carole added: “Since it went on Facebook it’s gone viral. Everyone knew Meg as ‘the Sainsbury’s cat’ and we are really going to miss having her around.”

Meg is thought to have had either a heart attack or an organ failure.