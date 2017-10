Have your say

One hundred people attended the Rutland and Melton RNLI’s annual fundraising lunch at Barnsdale Lodge Hotel this month.

President Ed Burrows thanked the local branch committee for their donations and encouraged more when he auctioned off a luxury golfing experience.

He introduced guest speaker Roger Oakes, a guide at Burleigh House, who talked about some of the features of the house.

The RNLI will benefit to the tune of £1,500 from this year’s event.