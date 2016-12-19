RSPCA investigates cat deaths

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a spate of cat deaths in the same area of Melton.

The Melton Times reported last week that the pets were believed to have died in the space of a fortnight after drinking toxic anti-freeze.

And that has now been confirmed after tests were carried out on the animals, which all lived on or near Victor Avenue, off the A607 Leicester Road.

Tests confirmed that all five of the cats who lived on or near Victor Avenue, in Melton Mowbray, had ingested the toxic substance.

RSPCA inspector Andy Bostock said: “We are very concerned that five cats in the same area have died from anti-freeze poisoning. At the moment we would advise everyone in the area to keep an eye on their cats’ well-being and if they are showing symptoms of poisoning to get them veterinary treatment immediately.

“At this stage we do not know if these were accidental incidents or deliberate but we would ask for everyone in the area to check where they keep their pesticides and chemicals, including anti-freeze, and make sure it is secure and out of the way of cats.

“It is the time of year where people use anti-freeze in their cars, so if you do, please make sure that there are no leaks and any spills are cleaned up properly.”

The most recent incident involved seven-month-old Meereen.

Her owner, Adria Pearce, said: “We are all absolutely devastated and I haven’t been able to stop crying since she died.

“Meereen came home on Friday evening and curled up on the sofa next to me. She seemed to be shivering a little but I didn’t think anything was out of the ordinary until the next morning. We found her behind the sofa, where she was foaming from the mouth and trying to be sick.”

Adria said a vet later confirmed she had ingested anti-freeze and the animal died three days later.

Three other cats in the area also died from ingesting the toxic substance inside seven days, while another cat died after drinking it two weeks ago.

The RSPCA say signs of poisoning in a cat can be detected within 30 minutes, through vomiting, seeming depressed or sleepy, uncoordinated or having difficulty breathing.

It can be two or three days before signs of kidney failure are seen.

Anyone with information about the spate of Melton cat deaths is urged to telephone the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.