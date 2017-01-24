Road closed at Frisby after car reported ablaze

The A607 between Melton and Brooksby was closed this morning after a car caught fire at Frisby.

Firefighters attended the scene after reports of the blaze at 9.15am and immediately closed both sides of the carriageway to traffic.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Multiple calls were received about a car fire located on the main Leicester road between Melton and Brooksby.

“We requested the attendance of the police due to the fire service closing both carriageways.

“There was also a request for the attendance of a Highways team to clean up carriageway due to fire fighting operations.

“The fire service remained in attendance until the arrival of a recovery company as the vehicle was in a dangerous location. We were unable to move the vehicle as it was melted to the tarmac.”

The Melton crew used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the blaze.

One lane of the A607 was reopened at 9.49am with the second lane reopened following the recovery of the fire-damaged vehicle.