Richard to trek 100km for the third time in aid of Vale of Belvoir’s Dove Cottage

Remarkable fundraiser Richard Smailes is at it yet again! He’s taking on another 100 kilomtere trek for charity.

Richard, who works as a volunteer at Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s team room in the Vale of Belvoir, is walking from London to Brighton for the third year in succession on Saturday, May 27.

The 53-year-old husband, father and teacher, from Kinoulton, said: “In 2015 after I had finished the London to Brighton 100 kilometre walk, I said that I would never do it again. I completely ignored my promise to myself and did it again. So here I am, in 2017, now preparing to do the event for the third time.

“The event starts in London, in Richmond Park. We then walk, through the night, all the way to Brighton, arriving around luncthime on Sunday. Everyone who does the walk does it to support the charity of their choice.

“Last year I raised about £300 and this year I hope to raise even more. If people wish to donate, they can do so at the hospice, tea rooms or via my online donation page.”

l To sponsor Richard log on to his JustGiving online page at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=egyptianrich