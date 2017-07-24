Red hot Chilli Fiesta is a success in Melton for second year running

Have your say

Things got hot in Melton over the weekend as New Park and Play Close were spiced up again in order to celebrate all things chilli.

Hundreds of people attended the town’s Chilli Fiesta offering, sauces, cheeses, pies and other spicy foods.

Cocktail time for Caroline McPerson, Kaisey Lambert, Emma Wilford and Donna Louise Newton PHOTO: Tim Williams

Despite a torrential downpour towards the end of the day, which cut the event slightly short, plenty spent the afternoon mooching about soaking up the atmosphere.

The festival was organised by Chilli Fest UK supported by the Melton BID.

Melton BID manager Shelagh Core said: “There were 20 traders with stalls selling ultra-hot delicacies and live music was scheduled until 5.30pm.

“The stand-out attraction was the ‘Clash of the Titans’ chilli eating competition, where seven people munched on different chillis getting hotter each time.

Chillis PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Despite needing cool refreshment afterwards the winner was crowned from Wales.”

The Chilli Fiesta will return for a third time next year on August 21st.

Shelagh added: “Any local traders who want to sell their products should contact me in the first instance.

“Hopefully next year more will attend making it bigger and better.”

Harry Marks shows off some hot stuff from Mr Vikki's Chilli Mafia stall PHOTO: Tim Williams

Contestants in chilli eating contest get ready to feel the heat PHOTO: Tim Williams

Donna's Zumba girls added a South American flavour PHOTO: Tim Williams