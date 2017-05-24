Record entry in the Wymeswold Waddle and fun run as village goes quackers for duck races

Wymeswold was the place to be to enjoy a quacking good time on Sunday (May 14).

The village was in a buoyant mood for the annual Wymeswold Waddle road-race (five-mile course), fun run (two kilometre course) and duck races.

Pimms O'Clock outside The Windmill Inn PHOTO: Tim Williams

There were over 300 entries in both the Waddle organised by Wymeswold Running Club, and the fun run, which is the best entry ever.

The first runner home in the Waddle was Martin Lewis (27mins 25secs) while Philippa Taylor was the first woman to finish (31mins 10secs).

The four duck races which people could bet on took place on the River Mantle, and were organised by the Wymeswold Village Project Fund. They comprised of six ducks each wearing a different coloured scarfs.

The village playgroup also staged its own Puddle Duck Regatta for children. This included over 100 bath ducks and had prizes for the first three places.

Ducks away at the start of the fun run PHOTO: Tim Williams

Howard Cox, treasurer for the Wymeswold Village Project Fund, said: “Ducks suffered from the lack of rainfall and despite their best efforts were often turned by an upstream wind. The race marshall often had to make use of his plywood ‘wafter’ to keep the ducks moving.

“The final race of the day - six business sponsored ducks - was won by the local shop G G Granvilles who will display the trophy until next year.”

Other highlight attractions included a flypast by a Supamarine Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, skittles, welly-wanging, a fire engine, an inter-pub tug of war challenge and a barbecue.

The Windmill Inn featured a special brew from the Dancing Duck Brewery and donated 50p a pint to the Wolds First Responders, who provided first aid cover on the day.

Local MP Nicky Morgan finds a feathered friend PHOTO: Tim Williams

Many village clubs, societies and organisations ran their own stalls to raise funds, in addition, the organisers raised a further £1,500 which will be awarded to local clubs and community projects.