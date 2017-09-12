Rare breeds show attracts exhibitors from far and wide to Melton Cattle Market

Exhibitors from as far afield as the Orkney Islands and the Isle of Wight converged on Melton for a unique annual event for rare breed animals.

This was the 15th year the town’s cattle market has hosted The Traditional and Native Breeds National Show and Sale and organisers were very pleased with the turnout.

The judges give a pen of sheep some close inspection at the annual Traditional and Native Breeds National Show at Melton Cattle Market EMN-171209-112650001

The healthy public attendance on Friday and Saturday included plenty of families, who enjoyed coming up close to more than 1,000 unusual and striking animals such as Golden Guernsey goats, Pietrain pigs and Shetland cattle.

Hugh Brown, CEO at the market, said: “It really is a fantastic event.

“People came from far and wide to the show, including this year from the Orkneys and the Isle of Wight.

“Our exhibitors literally come from the length and breadth of the country.

James Winnington gives his five-year-old Longhorn Bull some refreshment.at the annual Traditional and Native Breeds National Show at Melton Cattle Market EMN-171209-112712001

“The show is great for the local Melton economy and it’s really good for the education of children who come along to see these traditional breeds.”

What makes the event different from other regional rare breed shows and sales is that this one is a co-operative exercise, which is run by breed societies, who provide their own stewards, inspectors and judges.

They ran their individual breed events using their own rules on a cattle market site which has recently been redeveloped to the tune of £5.5 million.

The cattle section was held in the new cattle building, which boasts two rings and capacity for 1,000 animals, and is now adjacent to the sheep building, which enabled organisers to bring sections of the show closer together this year.

A scene from the annual Traditional and Native Breeds National Show at Melton Cattle Market EMN-171209-112724001

Market manager Tim Webster said: “We had 800 or 900 sheep this year, 70 cattle, 40-odd pigs and a good number of poultry and waterfowl entries too.

“It’s a great show for Melton to put on and great PR for us as a market.

“We had very good feedback on the new facilities from everyone who came - they were raving about how the market looks now.”

The annual Traditional and Native Breeds National Show at Melton Cattle Market EMN-171209-112735001