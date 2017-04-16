Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People launches its annual Superdraws

Last year people in Melton helped raise £60,000 by taking part in Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People’s two Superdraws.

Now the hospice has launched its Spring Superdraw 2017 with a top prize of £3,000. Other cash prizes of £500, £250 and £50 are also up for grabs. Tickets, which cost just £1, can be purchased until Friday, June 2. The lucky winner will be drawn on June 9.

The Superdraw, which is held at spring and Christmas, plays a crucial part in raising the necessary funds needed to keep Rainbows running each year. The £60,000 raised from both draws in 2016 could fund almost three weeks of nursing care at the hospice.

Gill Smitherman, Donor Development Manager at Rainbows, said: “Even if you just buy one ticket, you’ll be making a difference to lives of the children, young people and families we support each and every day.

“At Rainbows, we’re much more than a hospice. We’re an incredible team of people who bring hope and support to life-limited children, young people and their families every day.”

To buy tickets, contact Gill on 01509 638058, email lottery@rainbows.co.uk, or visit www.Rainbows.co.uk/superdraw. Tickets can also be bought in the Rainbows shops in Melton, Market Harborough, Loughborough, Blaby, Beeston and Matlock.

Rainbows Hospice covers the whole of the East Midlands providing care and support for the region’s children and young people who need it the most.

It was founded by Gail and Harry Moore, whose daughter, Laura, died of Leukaemia in 1989. Laura’s favourite thing in the world was a rainbow.

Rainbows opened its doors in 1994. Since its official opening in April 1995 by HRH Prince of Wales, thousands children, young people, their families, siblings, relatives and friends from across the East Midlands have used the hospice.