Pupils at St Francis Catholic Primary School turn into bookworms for national reading challenge

St Francis Catholic Primary School has competed against other schools around the UK in the Ten Million Minutes Reading Challenge.

The challenge was set by Achievement by All - a national education charity - to promote a love of reading and encourage children to read more both at home and school.

Children rose to the challenge with many taking advantage of the premises being opened early to read before the start of the school day.

Out of 200 schools St Francis finished in 35th place having read for 87,465 minutes, and were the highest ranked school in Leicestershire.

English coordinator Luisa Vissani said: “We were very pleased with the enthusiasm shown by the children. It was fantastic to see so many of them with their noses buried in books at every available opportunity.”

The school’s participation in the Ten Million Minutes Reading Challenge is just one of many activities held to encourage children to reach for the stars across all areas of the curriculum. The school is passionate about preparing children for tomorrow’s world. If you wish to have a look around call 01664 562891 to arrange an appointment.