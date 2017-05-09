Pub quiz night at The Crown in Melton raises £140 for cancer charity

A charity pub quiz at The Crown in Melton has raised £140 for Cancer Research UK.

The evening was organised by Jackie Long who gathered 34 of her gym buddies for games and a meal as part of her work’s - The Nottingham Building Society’s - ‘Doing Good Together’ fundraising scheme.

All who attended had a choice of scampi and chips or ham, egg and chips which was cooked by Mandy Watchorn.

Jackie said: “Mick Rathbone kindly allowed us the use of one of the bars to stage the event.

“The quiz was a great success, we had a few rounds of Play Your Cards Right too, which was really good fun.

“Without the great support of my gym friends it wouldn’t have been as successful. Once again I can’t thank them enough for supporting me.”