Priorities for making Melton more attractive

Car parking, the night economy and making certain areas of the town more attractive have been revealed as priorities to improve Melton as a shopping and tourist attraction.

These issues will be discussed by borough councillors next week following a report showing how the town centre compares with other large market towns in the UK.

Statistics in the People and Places Town Benchmarking Report show Melton is doing well in terms of attracting increasing footfall, offering a wide range of independent traders and maintaining a thriving street market.

But it reveals more work needs to be done to make the town a more popular destination for shoppers and visitors.

The report, which will go before members of the rural, economic and environmental affairs committee on Wednesday, states: “Evening footfall figures continue to demonstrate the need to continue to brand the town’s evening economy, to support evening economy businesses and increasing evening footfall.

“Car parking provision and costs remains a barrier for businesses and visitors alike.

“Pilot car parking initiatives such as Free After Three, click and collect and business parking schemes will be used to support businesses, events and campaigns to drive footfall into the town centre.

“Continued enhancement of landscaping and appearance of the town centre and its buildings, particularly on Sherrards Street, will seek to enhance this historical gateway and attract investment in long term vacant units.”