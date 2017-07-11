Prime Minister Theresa May writes back to Year 5 Melton pupils at St Francis School

Year 5 children at St Francis Catholic Primary School have received a very special letter in the post from 10 Downing Street.

The mail was sent in response to a letter sent by class teacher, Miss Barrs, to the Prime Minister enclosing a PowerPoint presentation prepared by the children about the General Election and the results of a survey of children’s views.

The PowerPoint presentation was shown in an assembly prior to the General Election where the children learned about the election process and Government spending. A special voting box was placed in school and the children were then asked to discuss in their classes and vote on how tax revenues should be spent in the future with particular reference to law and order, education, health and social care, welfare, the environment and housing.

School councillors Finlay Reed and Eleanor Alix-Grabiec, said “We really enjoyed learning about the General Election and finding out about the issues most important to children in the school.”

The letter sent on behalf of Mrs May thanked the children in Year 5 for all their efforts in preparing an excellent presentation and for the thoughtful discussions that followed. It concluded by wishing pupils well in their future studies.

Miss Barrs said: “I was impressed with the thought and maturity shown by children as reflected in their responses to the issues raised in the assembly. As a school we strive to engage youngsters in the democratic process at an early age and I was delighted that the children’s efforts received recognition from the Prime Minister.”