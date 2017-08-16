Popular Melton curate lands prestigious cathedral role

Have your say

A Melton clergywoman has been appointed to a prestigious role at one of the nation’s most iconic cathedrals.

Rev Catriona Cumming, an assistant curate in the Melton Mowbray Team Parish since 2014, is to be Succentor at York Minster from October.

She is the first person to take up the post at the historic venue for 20 years.

Rev Cumming’s job will involve acting as deputy for the Precentor, who is reponsible for delivering music and liturgy in the cathedral.

She will sing the Offices at Evensong and Matins, preside at services and contribute to the planning and delivery of worship at the Minster.

Rev Cumming, who graduated from university in the city 12 years ago, will also support pastoral activity.

She said: “It was a delight to be told I had got the role.

“It feels a bit like going home because I know the city so well.

“One of my great memories of living in York was walking past the Minster to go to work.

“In the same way that St Mary’s is part of Melton, the Minster can be seen from miles away and is so important to the community.”

A trained soprano, Rev Cumming had to sing an audition during her application for the job.

Succentors were once commonplace to train people new to ministry and they are becoming popular again.

Rev Cumming thanked Melton worshippers for their kindness and support after being told she was leaving.

She said: “I will be sad to leave the people here.

“Melton is full of incredibly passionate and committed people in all of our churches and you don’t get that in a lot of places.

“It’s been a joy and soon I will start a new adventure.”

She will work with the Rev Canon Peter Moger, the Minster’s Canon Precentor.