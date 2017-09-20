Your chance to quiz officials on bypass

Residents will get the chance to quiz council officials about proposals for the planned Melton bypass next week.

A public meeting has been organised by Melton North Action Group (MNAG) in a bid to clarify some of its concerns about the scheme.

Representatives from both County Hall and Melton Council will attend the event, which is in the auditorium at John Ferneley College on Monday at 6.30pm.

Members of AECOM, which is designing the relief road, will also be there.

MNAG chairman Brian Hodder is concerned that the eastern section is being built first, hopefully by 2022.

He said: “This will have some impact on traffic but most of the traffic in Melton comes from the other side of town, from Nottingham, Leicester and Oakham so we are concerned that this isn’t being addressed.”

Mr Hodder added: “Major concerns in the north include the safeguarding of the country park and the worsening congestion on the Nottingham Road, Scalford Road, Melton Spinney Road and Saby Road at Thorpe End.”

Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/mmdr to comment on the bypass consultation, which runs until October 15.